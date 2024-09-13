New air-cargo route links China's Xinjiang, Poland's Katowice

Xinhua) 13:46, September 13, 2024

URUMQI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A new air freight route officially opened on Thursday, linking Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Katowice in Poland.

A freighter, loaded with 38 tonnes of clothing and other commodities, left Urumqi Diwopu International Airport for Katowice early Thursday, according to the customs of the airport.

The opening of the route will enhance the connection between Xinjiang and key airports in Europe and improve the efficiency of cargo transportation, the customs said.

Four to six flights per week will operate on the route starting in early October.

The airport has launched over 10 international cargo routes to countries including Kazakhstan, Georgia and Hungary.

The import commodities include textiles and cherries, while the main export items include fresh-cut flowers and footwear.

