China's Xinjiang accelerates development of "Air Silk Road"

Xinhua) 10:08, September 12, 2024

URUMQI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- In the first week of September, Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region added or resumed four international passenger and cargo routes, according to relevant authorities.

These air routes are a direct flight from Urumqi to Moscow; a direct tourist charter flight from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Urumqi; a direct cargo flight from Urumqi to Baku in Azerbaijan and a direct flight from Urumqi to Armenia.

Since the beginning of this year, Xinjiang, which is located in the core area of the Belt and Road, has added or resumed eight international passenger routes and nine international cargo air routes, promoting transport connectivity and accelerating the expansion of the "Air Silk Road."

So far, Urumqi Diwopu International Airport has opened international passenger routes from Urumqi to 20 regions in 16 countries including Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

There are 13 international cargo transport routes from this airport covering 12 countries in Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia and Europe. The main imported commodities include camel milk, clothing, shoes and boots, cherries and the main export commodities are fresh-cut flowers, medicines, and clothing, among other items.

