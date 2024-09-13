Wind power in Hami of NW China's Xinjiang

HAMI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Rich in wind energy resources, Hami City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is one of the country's major wind power bases. To make the most out of its resource advantages, the city has accelerated the development and construction of wind power projects in recent years to promote green energy transformation. At the same time, many domestic wind power enterprises have also been introduced here to build wind power equipment manufacturing industry chains to promote high-quality economic development.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows a view of the Santanghu wind power farm in Hami City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 7, 2024 shows a view of the Santanghu wind power farm in Hami City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A worker welds at a wind power equipment manufacturing enterprise at the high-tech industrial development zone in Hami City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows workers checking wind turbine blades at an industrial park in Kazak Autonomous County of Barkol, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

