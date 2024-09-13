Situation in Xinjiang belies 'human rights' smears

13:58, September 13, 2024 By Li Yang ( China Daily

Tourists enjoy a dance performed by a Uygur artist at a homestay in the ancient city of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on June 14, 2024. [Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn]

The lawmakers of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region passed a bill recently supporting the development of local enterprises and relevant industries that have been sanctioned by the United States.

The US has deliberately fabricated lies related to Xinjiang, including smearing Beijing with accusations of "genocide" and "forced labor" and it frequently slanders China's human rights situation in Xinjiang as if it were the highest judge of human rights.

In so doing, the US is attempting to create a "human rights" pressure group as an integral part of its strategy to contain China.

It also uses "human rights" as the justification for its "long-arm jurisdiction", which in reality is an economically motivated attack on Xinjiang-related enterprises and entities.

The US' actions violate international trade norms and market economy principles, seriously undermine the stability of the global industry and supply chains, as well as damaging development interests of Xinjiang enterprises and the well-being of local residents.

The US' abuse of human rights this way only serves to expose the depths to which it will stoop in its bid to malign Beijing and hinder China's development.

Over the past 40 years, the Uygur population in Xinjiang has grown from 5.55 million to more than 12 million. Over the past 60 years, Xinjiang's economic output has increased by more than 200 times, and the average life expectancy has increased from 30 years to more than 70 years.

With social stability and economic prosperity, Xinjiang is enjoying its best period of development in history at present.

The Chinese government has made overall plans to promote coordinated regional development, fully protected the legitimate rights and interests of all ethnic groups, and implemented a series of policies to assist Xinjiang and people of all ethnic groups in the region.

As Xinjiang's economy and society have developed rapidly, terrorist activities and extremist infiltration have been effectively curbed, and the security situation has significantly improved, as a result people of all ethnic groups have a significantly enhanced sense of gain, happiness, and security. In recent years, more than 1,200 diplomats, officials of international organizations, journalists and religious figures from more than 100 countries have visited Xinjiang, speaking highly of what they have seen.

Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs, which concern China's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and brook no foreign interference. Let alone attempt to change Xinjiang's future through "long-arm jurisdiction".

Resolutely opposing all forms of hegemony and power politics, opposing unilateral sanctions and extreme pressure are the key to not only Xinjiang's good governance, but also China's stability and national integrity.

