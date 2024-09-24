We Are China

Kashgar transforms into unique tourist destination blending history, modernity

Xinhua) 08:45, September 24, 2024

Tourists select leather bags in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, served as a vital transportation hub connecting China with Central Asia and South Asia in ancient times. The confluence of diverse ethnic cultures in this region has given rise to a wealth of historical and cultural treasures.

Today, Kashgar has harnessed its cultural and geographical advantages, transforming into a unique tourist destination that blends history and modernity.

In the first eight months of 2024, Kashgar received over 19.5 million domestic tourists, an increase of 29.46 percent year-on-year, and generated tourism revenue of nearly 15.35 billion yuan (about 2.18 billion U.S. dollars), up 38.83 percent.

A tourist poses for a photo in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo shows a view of a homestay with unique ethnic features in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

An ice cream maker gives a tourist her ice cream through magic tricks in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Tourists visit a local residential building with more than 300 years of history in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A Uygur girl makes snacks in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

Copper wares are pictured in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

