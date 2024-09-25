E China's Shandong supports Xinjiang through "pairing assistance" programs

Xinhua) 08:50, September 25, 2024

A worker works at a watermelon cultivation base, one of the "pairing assistance" programs of east China's Shandong province, in Shule County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

In recent years, Shandong province has fully leveraged its industrial advantages in its "pairing assistance" programs on supporting Xinjiang, with the priority of promoting employment through development and actively cultivating distinctive and high-quality industries.

In Kashgar region, efforts have been made to support the development of specialty agricultural industries. With the support of research institutes such as Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences, more than 20 agricultural task forces have been established in Kashgar to conduct research projects, provide technical guidance and services. Over 110 agricultural technologies related to planting, breeding, and cultivation management have been promoted, contributing to the continuous expansion, optimization, and strengthening of the local agricultural industry.

A worker shows roses planted at an agricultural industrial park, one of the "pairing assistance" programs of east China's Shandong province, in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A worker smells roses planted at an agricultural industrial park, one of the "pairing assistance" programs of east China's Shandong province, in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A worker shows newly harvested gingers at an agricultural industrial park, one of the "pairing assistance" programs of east China's Shandong province, in Yengisar County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A worker works at a watermelon cultivation base, one of the "pairing assistance" programs of east China's Shandong province, in Shule County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

A worker picks a watermelon at a watermelon cultivation base, one of the "pairing assistance" programs of east China's Shandong province, in Shule County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

This photo taken on Sept. 21, 2024 shows the greenhouses of a watermelon cultivation base, one of the "pairing assistance" programs of east China's Shandong province, in Shule County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Yusi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)