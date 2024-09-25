Xinjiang's railway port sees 6,000 China-Europe freight trains this year

Xinhua) 09:45, September 25, 2024

URUMQI, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Horgos Port, a major railway hub in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has facilitated 6,000 China-Europe freight train trips since the beginning of this year, according to local customs officials.

The port has maintained an average of 22 daily China-Europe freight train trips, with increased exports of daily supplies, electromechanical equipment, electronic products, and agricultural produce to markets in Central Asia and Europe.

Along with Alataw Pass, another key railway port in the region, the two ports have handled over 10,000 China-Europe freight trains as of late August, according to local railway authorities.

This figure represents a 9 percent year-on-year growth, data from the China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd. indicated.

