Xinjiang boosts coal industry, high-quality development of economy

Xinhua) 08:30, September 30, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2024 shows the operation site of the No.1 open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Hongshaquan Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Xinjiang has taken full advantage of its coal resources to boost the coal industry and the high-quality development of economy.

In the first half of 2024, Xinjiang's output of raw coal from enterprises above designated size reached 240 million tonnes, up 13.4 percent year-on-year.

Based on its rich coal resources, Xinjiang is accelerating the establishment of coal-to-oil and gas, coal-to-olefin, coal-based new material industry chains, with a rapid development of the industrial clusters including coal and coal-fired power generation, as well as coal chemical industry.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a train loading up with coal at a loading station at the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows the operation site of the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members work at the intelligent cloud control center of the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member works at the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows a view of the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows the operation site of the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows the electricity transmission lines at the Zhundong Economic Technological Development Zone in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2024 shows the operation site of the No.1 open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Hongshaquan Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2024 shows the operation site of the No.1 open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Hongshaquan Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A train loads up with coal at a loading station at the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A robot inspects a power distribution room at a 110-kilovolt (kv) substation of Xinjiang Hongshaquan Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members monitor unmanned vehicles at the No.1 open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Hongshaquan Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker transports bagged polyethylene products at Xinjiang Chemical Co., Ltd., of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker operates a machine to load coal onto a train at the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

