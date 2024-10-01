Cotton harvest season starts in Xinjiang
A cotton picker works in a cotton field in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2024. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A cotton picker works in a cotton field in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2024. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A cotton picker works in a cotton field in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2024. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows a truck loaded with harvested cotton running along the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.