Cotton harvest season starts in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:08, October 01, 2024

A cotton picker works in a cotton field in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2024. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A cotton picker works in a cotton field in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2024. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A cotton picker works in a cotton field in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 29, 2024. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Sept. 29, 2024 shows a truck loaded with harvested cotton running along the cotton fields in Wujiaqu City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The vast cotton fields of Xinjiang have entered the harvest season this year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)