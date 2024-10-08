Performance marks 70th anniversary of founding of XPCC

Ecns.cn) 14:17, October 08, 2024

Artists perform to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Artists perform to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists perform to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists perform to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists perform to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

Artists perform to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)