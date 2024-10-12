Xinjiang launches freight train for vehicles to Central Asia
URUMQI, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- A freight train carrying vehicles worth over 27 million yuan (about 3.82 million U.S. dollars) left Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, for Almaty in Kazakhstan on Thursday.
The departure marked the launch of the first vehicle transport train from Xinjiang to Central Asia, paving the way for deeper economic and trade cooperation between China and Central Asian countries.
The transportation method combines road and rail, reduces logistic costs and time, and is safer compared with other means of transport, according to Yang Guang, deputy general manager of Zhongshiyun (Xinjiang) international logistics company.
As a key hub for China's vehicle exports, Xinjiang is striving to build a modern railway logistics network. So far this year, 83,781 vehicles have been exported through the region's Horgos and Alashankou ports, an increase of 2.9 percent year on year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang's protection of blue skies shows China's determination to air-pollution control
- County in NW China's Xinjiang cultivates thriving plum industry
- CHN Energy Investment Group launches 170 billion yuan project in Xinjiang's Hami
- Performance marks 70th anniversary of founding of XPCC
- Corps urged to promote Xinjiang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.