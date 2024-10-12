We Are China

Red auroras paint the sky in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 16:29, October 12, 2024

Stunning scenery of red aurora borealis over populus euphratica forest in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Min Yong)

Stunning scenery of red aurora borealis over populus euphratica forest in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Min Yong)

Stunning scenery of red aurora borealis over populus euphratica forest in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Min Yong)

Stunning scenery of red aurora borealis over populus euphratica forest in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Min Yong)

Stunning scenery of red aurora borealis over populus euphratica forest in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Min Yong)

Stunning scenery of red aurora borealis over populus euphratica forest in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Min Yong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)