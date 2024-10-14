Intelligent technologies enhance people's well-being

October 14, 2024

URUMQI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- At the northern foothills of the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, fleets of drones have become essential tools for cotton planting.

Drones regularly soar to nearly 100 meters above the cotton fields at the Moguhu agricultural demonstration base, monitoring crop growth through remote sensing to ensure optimal conditions.

At the edge of the field, devices such as an intelligent pest detection system, a weather station and seedling monitoring equipment are neatly arranged, and an upgraded drip irrigation system has been implemented to enhance water efficiency.

"These intelligent systems allow us to remotely monitor environmental parameters in real time and adjust accordingly to ensure healthy crop development," said Ma Zhandong, a senior engineer in charge of the modern facilities.

The integration of these technologies enables the automated, intelligent monitoring of soil moisture, pests, climate and plant growth, while reducing costs and conserving water resources. "Cotton yields on this base exceed those of traditionally managed fields," Ma added.

In recent years, Xinjiang has been committed to developing industries related to artificial intelligence, covering a wide range of fields, including manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and education.

BLOSSOMS IN THE DESERT

Located on the edge of the Taklamakan Desert, China's largest desert, Yengisar County in Kashgar once struggled with agricultural development due to its arid climate and limited rainfall.

But modern greenhouses have transformed its landscape.

Inside a greenhouse in the county's agricultural industrial park, colorful roses are in full bloom. Powered by an intelligent Internet of Things control system, farmers use digital monitoring devices for precise irrigation and fertilization. And modern agricultural equipment, including cooling systems, automated ventilation systems and ozone sterilizers, are all controlled through smart technology.

Today, more than 10 varieties of flowers, including roses and lilies, flourish on land that was once barren.

Often called the "Land of Figs," the city of Atux has seen dramatic improvements in its fig production thanks to modern facilities and the introduction of new varieties for off-season cultivation. Figs are now available year-round.

"Fig yields have increased dramatically. In 2023, our nine intelligent greenhouses produced about 450,000 fresh figs. During the off-season, a single fig could sell for as much as 10 yuan (about 1.4 U.S. dollars)," said Wang Shengye, general manager of a local agricultural company.

Increasing numbers of fresh fruits and vegetables produced in Xinjiang are now reaching markets across the country through advanced cold-chain logistics.

These intelligent agricultural parks have not only revitalized the local agricultural industry but also created jobs, improving the livelihoods of local communities.

ENRICHING LIVES WITH AI

Pishan County resident Mukheddes Ablimit has logged more than 160 hours on her home smart learning device this year. The AI-powered device is available to all age groups and offers a wide array of content, ranging from education to entertainment.

"Based on artificial intelligence, the device is easy to operate and covers a variety of sectors. I can listen to music, practice dancing and even learn new recipes," Mukheddes Ablimit said, adding that she has mastered the preparation of several dishes through the platform.

AI technology has also been introduced in local schools. Xu Qinjie, a primary school teacher in Pishan, said that AI-powered teaching tools have improved both learning efficiency and engagement between teachers and students, receiving positive feedback from parents and students alike.

"Smart teaching is incredibly necessary. For kindergarten students, it visualizes the learning process and makes lessons more interesting, which leads to steady improvements in academic performance," said Duan Yuping, deputy head of a kindergarten in the county.

Since the launch of an intelligent learning program, many residents of Pishan -- particularly those in rural and remote areas -- have benefited from these advancements.

