6th World Media Summit opens in Urumqi
(Xinhua) 14:39, October 14, 2024
This photo shows an installation marking the sixth World Media Summit outside the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, venue of the Summit, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
URUMQI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 6th World Media Summit opened on Monday morning in Urumqi, capital city of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Themed "Artificial Intelligence and Media Transformation," the summit gathered over 500 participants from 106 countries and regions, including representatives of 208 mainstream media outlets, government agencies and international organizations.
The event was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the regional government of Xinjiang.
Photos
