Senior CPC official meets with international media leaders

Xinhua) 11:03, October 14, 2024

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with international media leaders as they gather for the sixth World Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official met on Saturday with international media leaders in Beijing as they gathered for the sixth World Media Summit.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized the role of media in bringing the people of different nations closer.

He encouraged media outlets to delve into China and tell more stories on how the country collaborates with the rest of the world in pursuit of common prosperity and development.

Leaders from 13 leading media organizations, including TASS, Al Jazeera Media Network and the Associated Press, participated in the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)