Xinhua holds dialogue, exchanges with U.S. media, strategic, academic communities in Washington

Xinhua) 15:16, June 17, 2024

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua delivers a keynote speech at a reception for dialogue and exchanges with U.S. media, strategic and academic communities at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., the United States, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua News Agency held a reception here Friday for dialogue and exchanges with U.S. media, strategic and academic communities, where participants expressed the willingness to further contribute to the stable development of China-U.S. relations.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event held at the Chinese embassy, President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua said China and the United States should follow the strategic guidance of the future-oriented "San Francisco Vision" reached between the two heads of state in San Francisco last November.

Fu encouraged the media, strategic and academic communities of both countries to make full use of their unique advantages and contribute to the progress of bilateral relations.

In order to create a better future for China-U.S. relations, the two countries should establish a correct perception of each other, build bridges for people-to-people communication and broaden the scope for mutually beneficial cooperation, Fu said.

"The best way for the two countries to get along is to be curious and learn about each other's internal and external policies and strategic intentions, and respect each other's core interests and choice of the development path," he said.

In this regard, the media, strategic and academic communities of China and the United States "should view the development of our two countries with the mindset of seeking common ground while reserving differences, and focus more on cooperation rather than competition," he added.

On enhancing ties between the two peoples, Fu said the media, strategic and academic communities of both countries "should help strengthen cross-cultural communication, deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, so as to pave the way for our peoples to know each other better and join hands to make our friendship increasingly strong and robust."

On broadening the scope for mutually beneficial cooperation, Fu said there is "unlimited potential for cooperation, and the two sides are entirely capable of helping each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes," adding that "promoting the recovery of the world economy and resolving international and regional hotspot issues also require coordination and cooperation between China and the United States."

"By giving full play to the unique advantages of the media, strategic and academic communities, we can explore more practical ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, and contribute to the further progress of bilateral relations as well as the prosperity and stability of the world," he said.

Xinhua is China's state news agency and a world-leading news outlet, meanwhile functioning as an important think-tank for China's decision-makers, Fu noted. "We have always been promoting friendly exchanges between our two countries, keeping in mind the long-term development of China-U.S. relations."

Xinhua "is willing to work with the U.S. media, strategic and academic communities to help promote the sustained, stable and healthy development of China-U.S. relations, guided by the principles of valuing peace, prioritizing stability, and upholding credibility" as put forward by the two heads of state during their phone conversation, Fu said.

Xinhua will "center on peace" by continuing to tell the stories of the two countries' win-win cooperation and report the latest news on and progress in China-U.S. relations, "so as to offer a comprehensive, factful, and nuanced narrative for all communities," he said.

To prioritize stability, Fu said Xinhua "will conduct forward-looking, strategic and constructive academic research on major topics, so as to contribute our wisdom to the smooth development of China-U.S. relations, which will bring the world more certainty and stability."

Last but not least, Xinhua will "uphold credibility," Fu said. "We will continue to treat each other with sincerity and trust, and explore the possibility of conducting more media and think-tank exchanges."

Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, said in his remarks that the current stabilizing trend in China-U.S. relations has not come easily. "We should also be clear-eyed about the challenges lying ahead."

"To keep the relationship moving forward along the track of stable, sound and sustainable development, the two sides need to first and foremost develop a right perception toward each other, which is just like the first button of a shirt that must be put right," Xie said.

Expounding on the role of the U.S. media, strategic and academic communities in bilateral relations, Xie said that it is hoped the relevant communities "will break out of the echo chamber, and study and cover the colorful China."

"I hope you will stay undaunted by the 'chilling effect', and be vocal advocates of China-U.S. relations," the ambassador said. "I hope you will help to tear down the barriers to people-to-people exchanges and build more bridges between hearts."

The event was attended by Washington-based representatives of over 50 major media outlets, renowned think tanks, and international organizations, among others.

