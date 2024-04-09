Wrong for doing the right thing: How the Western media deliberately demonizes China
As the largest manufacturing country on the planet, China has made full use of its industrial prowess and environmentally-friendly new quality productive forces to deliver clean energy products and technologies to the world. By giving citizens of other countries access to clean energies and affordable products, China has kept its promise to promote global sustainability.
However, in the other parts of the world, China’s sustainability commitments and economic performance have been maliciously besmirched by the Western media. In some circumstances, Western media outlets even expressed completely conflicting opinions that revealed their untrustworthiness and biased, spiteful mindset towards China.
The following posters show some examples of their contradictory comments:
Photos
