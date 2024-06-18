Xinhua, PA Media Group sign MoU on cooperation
President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua and Emily Shelley, chief executive officer of Britain's PA Media Group, sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on deepening bilateral cooperation during a meeting in London, Britain, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
LONDON, June 17 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua and Emily Shelley, chief executive officer of Britain's PA Media Group, on Monday signed here a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on deepening bilateral cooperation.
During a meeting with Shelley, Fu said the PA Media Group has always been an important partner of Xinhua, and the two sides have had fruitful cooperation in fields such as photo agent service.
He expressed the hope that the two sides strengthen exchanges, jointly tell good stories of China-Britain exchanges and cooperation, expand cooperation in artificial intelligence and other fields on the existing basis, and enhance collaboration under the framework of the World Media Summit.
Shelley extended a warm welcome to Fu's visit. She said the cooperation between the PA Media Group and Xinhua has yielded remarkable results, and that Xinhua has made impressive achievements in artificial intelligence, social media, and other fields.
The PA Media Group looks forward to promoting the partnership with Xinhua based on existing cooperation, she added.
On the same day, Fu also visited Reuters' bureau in London.
