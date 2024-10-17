Xinjiang in the eyes of local young people

People's Daily Online) 15:04, October 17, 2024

Content creators from ethnic groups in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region took part in an activity titled "Remarkable Authors' Journey to Xinjiang." To them, Xinjiang is not just a homeland but also a place where dreams can be realized.

Zulihumar: 'Xinjiang is a place where one can realize their dreams'

Zulihumar, a food vlogger from Turpan, Xinjiang, described Turpan as a fantastic place worth exploring and experiencing. She highlighted Mazha village, a thousand-year-old Uygur village where the authentic Uygur lifestyle is preserved. Zulihumar said the mud residential houses in the village are considered "living fossils" of folk customs and recommended it as a must-visit destination.

Zulihumar pointed out that Xinjiang cuisine is more diverse than commonly believed, highlighting the unique ways of cooking mutton in different regions of Xinjiang. She explained that in Turpan, they focus on using minimal seasonings to preserve the fresh flavor of the mutton, a contrast to the extensive use of seasonings in places like Kashgar and others.

The left part of the combo photo shows Zulihumar at Horgos Modern Agricultural Industrial Park in Horgos of Xinjiang and the right part of the combo photo shows her account on a short-video platform. (Photo made by People's Daily Online)

During the trip, Zulihumar explored new places such as Karamay and Horgos. The bustling activity at an oilfield in Karamay and the modern agricultural techniques used to grow tomatoes in Horgos offered her a fresh perspective on Xinjiang.

For Zulihumar, Xinjiang is not just her hometown but also a place where she can fulfill her dreams. "In the past, young people from Xinjiang used to travel to Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou to pursue their dreams, and I was one of them. Now, with improved infrastructure, including internet connectivity and logistics, Xinjiang has become a land of boundless opportunities," she said.

As a vlogger, Zulihumar's content encompasses a wide range of topics, from food and natural landscapes to the intangible cultural heritage of Xinjiang. "I aim to travel more extensively to showcase the beauty of Xinjiang, particularly its intangible cultural heritage, to my audience. Additionally, I hope to assist local farmers in boosting their incomes through various means," she expressed.

Abduweli: 'Please abandon the stereotypical narrative of Xinjiang'

Like Zulihumar, Abduweli returned to Xinjiang after working elsewhere for several years. As editor-in-chief of the new media platform "I am From Xinjiang", he leads a team of hundreds of young people to engage in promoting communication between Xinjiang and the outside world.

From a volunteer for the new media platform to his current position, Abduweli has consistently remained committed to his initial goal: to portray Xinjiang, a mosaic of diversity, in a multifaceted way by sharing the stories of its people.

Abduweli poses for a picture during an activity titled "Remarkable Authors' Journey to Xinjiang". (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Abduweli pointed out that Xinjiang is often oversimplified and even demonized, painting a distorted picture that hinders a genuine understanding of the region's development.

Xinjiang is a region of global appeal, he said. Inclusive as it is, Xinjiang welcomes friends from around the world and embraces the achievements of global civilizations. Unfortunately, some Western media and politicians, with ideological bias and geopolitical motives, distort Xinjiang's history and reality, portraying it as a region in constant turmoil. These falsehoods not only misrepresent Xinjiang but also impede its development and hinder the international community's perception of the region.

How to break the stereotypical narrative of Xinjiang? Abduweli said, "First and foremost, welcome everyone to visit Xinjiang in person to see the truth with their own eyes. And what we need to do ourselves ultimately comes down to one thing: telling stories, letting real stories dismantle false information."

Abduweli is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of young individuals passionate about sharing the stories of Xinjiang. Through the establishment of an influencer incubation studio, he has recruited a team of culturally savvy and articulate influencers, empowering them to emerge as a fresh voice in narrating the tales of Xinjiang.

Omarjan: 'Do not view Xinjiang as backward'

Twenty-two-year-old Omarjan, a recent university graduate, gained a following of curious individuals interested in Xinjiang after his videos showcasing the region's architecture went viral online.

Omarjan's unique "fiery" and "ironic" style, along with his distinctive Xinjiang-accented Mandarin, has garnered a loyal fan base. By answering questions about Xinjiang from his followers, he has been able to engage with them and find inspiration for creating content. This interaction has helped his followers gain a better understanding of Xinjiang.

Omarjan films a short video depicting the magnificent scenery of snow-covered mountains in Kuerdening town, Gongliu county, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Shurou)

Omarjan pointed out that the most common misunderstanding about Xinjiang is that it is a backward region. During his time on the "Remarkable Authors' Journey to Xinjiang", Omarjan discovered the region's impressive progress in computing, network, technology in agriculture, and other areas that captivated him.

"I hope that Xinjiang will become more vibrant in the future, drawing in tourists and investors from around the globe to experience the beauty, warmth, and development potential of the region," Omarjan expressed.

