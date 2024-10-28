Home>>
Young drummers bring the beat to Xinjiang wedding
(People's Daily App) 16:16, October 28, 2024
Catch these talented young drummers as they light up a wedding celebration in Turpan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Their infectious beats and joyful rhythms fill the air, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. With music and smiles all around, it feels like you're right there in the heart of the celebration.
