China's top political advisor stresses forging strong sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 21:05, October 24, 2024

URUMQI, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has stressed forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and advancing the development of a beautiful Xinjiang.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during a four-day research tour of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that ended on Thursday.

He called for solid efforts to promote ethnic unity in community-level governance, school education and people's daily life while visiting hospitals, primary schools and villages, and urged building a modern industrial system and enhancing higher education development when visiting enterprises and colleges.

Maintaining social stability is a priority in Xinjiang-related work, Wang said, urging efforts to strengthen the sense of community for the Chinese nation among people of various ethnic groups by promoting fine culture in the region.

He also urged efforts to promote high-quality development in Xinjiang to consolidate the economic foundation for social stability and long-term security in the region.

