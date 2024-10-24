Xinjiang's foreign trade maintains strong growth in the first nine months this year

Global Times) 08:35, October 24, 2024

The foreign trade of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region experienced robust growth in the first three quarters of this year, further underscoring its role as a crucial gateway for China's westward opening-up.

Xinjiang's total import and export value reached 322.39 billion yuan ($44.17 billion) in the first three quarters, marking an increase of 29 percent year-on-year, ranking first nationwide in cumulative growth rate, data from the Urumqi Customs showed.

During the period, Xinjiang's total imports and exports to partner countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative reached 297.85 billion yuan, an increase of 25.8 percent, accounting for 92.4 percent of the total foreign trade. The significant increase in trade also represents the diversification of foreign partners, with Central and Eastern Europe leading at 437.1 percent.

Moreover, trade by Xinjiang region's private enterprises contributed 298.35 billion yuan, up 28.2 percent, and accounted for 92.5 percent of the region's trade, the state-owned enterprise's trade hit 21.68 billion yuan, up 42.6 percent, and foreign-invested enterprises imported and exported 1.87 billion yuan of goods, up 19.4 percent.

Meanwhile, exports were orientated by labor-intensive and electromechanical products, and bulk commodities dominated imports, data from the Urumqi Customs showed.

Under the initiative, ports in Xinjiang benefited from the continuous optimization of customs procedures. The customs clearance efficiency of Khorgos Port significantly improved, showing a robust growth trend.

From January to September this year, 6,269 China-Europe freight trains passed through the Khorgos Port, an increase of 8.1 percent year-on-year, revealing a sustained and stable growth trend. The monthly traffic exceeded 600 for 12 consecutive months, according to CCTV News.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)