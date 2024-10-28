Autumn scenery of desert poplar in China's Inner Mongolia
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
