Kuwaiti journalist visits Hohhot milk station: 'This is the best milk I've ever had!'

People's Daily Online) 11:22, October 25, 2024

What's it like getting milk straight from the tap?

On Oct. 22, Eurasian and Arab journalists participating in the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program visited Hohhot's latest hotspot—"Qingcheng Milk Station"—to taste fresh milk. Hohhot, known as the "Dairy Capital of China," offers fresh and nutritious milk thanks to its excellent natural conditions, abundant dairy resources, and advanced processing techniques.

Muna Sheshtar, former editor-in-chief of the Kuwait News Agency, excitedly entered the milk station and chose a large bottle for filling. After filling it with fresh milk, she eagerly took a sip and gave a thumbs up. She said, "I really love milk; this is the best milk I've ever had. I usually drink milk from Switzerland, Holland, and France, but none of them taste as good as the fresh milk I've had in Hohhot."

