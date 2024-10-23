'I will take care of this grape seedling, remember China and my Chinese friends'

People's Daily Online) 13:26, October 23, 2024

On Oct. 21, the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program brought a foreign media group to a grape vineyard in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The journalists were able to taste the vineyards grape, with a variety named Sunshine Rose standing out.

Usmon Abduqahorov, a journalist from Tajikistan, praised the Sunshine Rose grapes after tasting them, saying, "They are very delicious, with a sweet flavor and a hint of rose fragrance." Abduqahorov mentioned that he has a vineyard but does not have Sunshine Rose grapes, but he has been looking for the seeds for some time. Upon hearing this, the vineyard manager, Tian Ye, prepared a gift for Abduqahorov—a Sunshine Rose grape seedling. Abduqahorov was surprised and touched, stating, "I’ve been wanting to find one, and I didn’t expect to do so today. I will definitely take care of this seedling, and I will always remember China and my Chinese friends!"

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)