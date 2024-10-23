Foreign journalists praise Yili's 'Intelligent Manufacturing'

People's Daily Online) 13:59, October 23, 2024

On Oct. 21, as part of the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program, a group of foreign journalists visited the Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley and the Chilechuan Ecological Intelligent Pasture in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The visit focused on the intelligent production process from "grass to glass of milk".

Chilechuan Ecological Intelligent Pasture has introduced the world's most advanced fully automated milking robots, feeding robots, and a smart barn environmental control system, making the cows' lives more comfortable. At the world's largest single-liquid milk processing facility, an automatic filling line and robotic arms work in perfect harmony, capable of processing 6,500 tonnes of milk daily. Foreign journalists got a close look at how Yili uses artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to achieve green and intelligent production.

Ozod Khamidkhodjaev, a journalist from Uzbekistan, stated that Yili's full-process intelligent manufacturing and technological innovation left a deep impression on him. "Innovation is the trend of development in today's world, and I am preparing to share the advanced experiences of China's dairy industry that I have seen today with my fellow countrymen," he said.

