Futuristic Chinese new energy vehicles wow foreign journalists
(People's Daily Online) 15:42, October 25, 2024
"I've never seen such a huge new energy vehicle," said Gaziza Uzak, a journalist from Kazakhstan, as she looked up at a giant hydrogen fuel cell heavy haul tractor manufactured by Atomatic Vehicle Co., Ltd. based in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
On Oct. 24, 21 journalists from Eurasian and Arab media outlets visited the Hohhot Economic and Technological Development Zone and Horinger New Area to catch a glimpse of China's development of new energy vehicles for commercial use, urban digitalization and the low-altitude economy.
