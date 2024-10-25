Home>>
Yemeni journalist praises China's museum technology, enjoys VR 'time travel'
(People's Daily Online) 14:11, October 25, 2024
A group of 21 foreign journalists recently visited the Hohhot City Planning Exhibition Center as part of the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program, immersing themselves in the city's historical and cultural changes.
They got to enjoy a VR ride that showcased Hohhot's past and present, creating a time travel like experience. Yemeni journalist Abdulrah Mohammed Sagheer Aljalabin found the experience captivating, praising the stunning visuals and immersive quality. He remarked that this technology deepens their understanding of Hohhot's history and culture, describing it as incredibly enjoyable.
