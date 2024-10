Multidisciplinary scientific expedition completed in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:22, October 29, 2024

Members of a scientific expedition team conduct scientific research at a ruin in Wuqia County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A scientific expedition team cross no man's land in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 22, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Members of a scientific expedition team check the ruin of an ancient residence in Wuqia County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A member of a scientific expedition team takes photos of the ruin of an ancient barrack with a mobile phone in Muji Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 21, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A member of a scientific expedition team takes photos of the Baisha Lake in Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo shows a monument in Wuqia County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo shows a historical pass site in Wuqia County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo shows a view of snow mountains as pictured in Muji Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 20, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo shows members of a scientific expedition team standing outside the ruin of an ancient barrack in Muji Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 21, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Photo by Xu Xianhao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Kunlun Mountains as pictured in Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo shows members of a scientific expedition team looking at an ancient relay station in Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 19, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Photo by Xu Xianhao/Xinhua)

A members of a scientific expedition team checks a shell fossil at the ruin of ancient sea in Wuqia County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Members of a scientific expedition team check a piece of relics at the ruin of an ancient barrack in Muji Township of Akto County, Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 21, 2024. An eight-day multidisciplinary scientific expedition was launched on Oct. 19 in Atux City in Xinjiang. During the expedition, researchers carried out investigations at ancient roads, historical sites and important geographical marks in Xinjiang's Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

