We Are China

Experience the breathtaking landscapes of Bipenggou

(People's Daily App) 15:38, October 29, 2024

Snow-capped mountains, vibrant forests, serene lakes, flowing streams, and lush meadows make up the Bipenggou scenic area's autumn vistas in Sichuan Province. Visiting feels like stepping into a living landscape painting.

(Video source: Shijie APP-Maixiaodou)

