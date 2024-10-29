Home>>
Experience the breathtaking landscapes of Bipenggou
(People's Daily App) 15:38, October 29, 2024
Snow-capped mountains, vibrant forests, serene lakes, flowing streams, and lush meadows make up the Bipenggou scenic area's autumn vistas in Sichuan Province. Visiting feels like stepping into a living landscape painting.
(Video source: Shijie APP-Maixiaodou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
