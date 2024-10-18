China's Yibin City makes efforts to improve ecological environment

Xinhua) 16:50, October 18, 2024

A drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows a greenway at the Nanxi riverside wetland park in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The city of Yibin is an important ecological shelter and water source conservation base on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River. The Yangtze River, Jinsha River, and Minjiang River meet in the downtown area of Yibin.

In recent years, local government has made efforts in the improvement of ecological environment, including building ecological corridors, improving the greening along the riverside, and carrying out fishing ban in the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Li He)

People walk on a greenway at the Nanxi riverside wetland park in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2024.



People visit the Nanxi riverside wetland park in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2024.



A drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows a charging station for new energy vehicles at the Nanxi riverside wetland park in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.



A drone photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows a greenway at the Nanxi riverside wetland park in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.



People walk on a bank road of the Sanjiangkou Yangtze River Park in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 13, 2024.



A drone photo taken on Oct. 13, 2024 shows a view of the confluence of the Minjiang River and Jinsha River in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.



A host goes on live broadcast at the Nanxi riverside wetland park in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2024.



