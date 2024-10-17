New expressway to facilitate tourist access to Jiuzhai Valley

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the Jiawuhai toll station under construction on the Jiuzhaigou-Mianyang expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

After the opening of the expressway, travelling time from Chengdu to Jiuzhaigou County will be shortened from the original eight hours to four hours. Jiuzhai Valley, also known as Jiuzhaigou National Park, is known for its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests, serene plateau lakes and karst rock formations.

Located in the mountains on the eastern edge of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, it is one of the most acclaimed tourist destinations in China.

The launch of a new section of the Sichuan-Qinghai railway and the upcoming Jiuzhaigou-Mianyang expressway will facilitate tourist access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Jiuzhai Valley, making Jiuzhaigou County fast forward into the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2024 shows the construction site of the Jiuzhaigou-Mianyang expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2024 shows a bullet train entering Huanglong-Jiuzhai railway station in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows tourists visiting Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows tourists visiting Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A giant panda is seen at a panda park in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 12, 2024 shows a view of a lake in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists experience traditional Tibetan costumes and makeup at Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists visit a lake at Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists arrive at Huanglong-Jiuzhai railway station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10 shows a holiday resort in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

