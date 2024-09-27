Foreign journalists explore the essence of Qionglai, SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 16:17, September 27, 2024

Qionglai city, in southwest China's Sichuan Province, has left a brilliant mark in history through various forms such as iron smelting, pottery making, Sichuan cuisine, and Sichuan opera. These splendid cultural achievements have attracted a steady stream of visitors from afar, including journalists from Latin America on the other side of the world.

More than 20 journalists from Latin American countries visited Qionglai on Sept. 24, 2024 to explore its rich history of civilization and high-quality development.

Foreign journalists admire embroidery works in Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

The most famous historical figure from Qionglai is Zhuo Wenjun, a talented woman from the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD). She not only left behind remarkable poetry but also contributed to the flourishing of the wine industry in later generations.

Foreign journalists visit Laizhou Distillery in Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

Qionglai has become the largest base for original liquor production in China, and the Wenjun Liquor produced here has become a well-known brand.

The foreign journalists experienced Qionglai's rich liquor culture with a visit to Laizhou Distillery, where a whisky production line of Shanghai Bacchus Liquor Co., Ltd. is located. The journalists lauded the large-scale production and advanced crafts and techniques of the production line.

Foreign journalists drink local wine in Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

The foreign journalists also visited a national archaeological site park, where the Qiong Kiln, built in the Southern and Northern Dynasties (420-589), is situated. They learned to make porcelain works with great enthusiasm.

Foreign journalists visit the Qiong Kiln at a national archeological site park in Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

Foreign journalists learn to make porcelain at a national archeological site park in Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

The foreign journalists also toured the Tiantai Mountain scenic area, a summer retreat for local residents. They appreciated flowers and a waterfall, climbed the mountain, and even bargained with vendors, immersing themselves in the slow-paced lifestyle of the city.

A foreign journalist poses for a picture with a staff member at the Tiantai Mountain scenic area in Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

Journalists pose for a group photo at the Tiantai Mountain scenic area in Qionglai city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Haitian)

