Brunei's top university enhance collaboration with China's university

Xinhua) 13:35, July 10, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) signed a memorandum of understanding and a student exchange agreement with the City University of Hong Kong to enhance academic collaboration, local media reported on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony took place at UBD on Tuesday. According to the newly signed MoU and student exchange agreement, the two universities will strengthen academic and research collaborations in various areas of mutual interest, the local daily Borneo Bulletin reported.

In 2023, the UBD, the top university in Brunei, signed a memorandum of understanding with the City University of Hong Kong, focusing on technology transfer, commercialization, and business matchmaking.

The Universiti Brunei Darussalam was established in 1985, and is now comprised of eight academic faculties, nine research institutes and six academic service centers covering a range of disciplines.

