Beijing Language and Culture University establishes branch campus in Astana, Kazakhstan

Global Times) 09:53, July 04, 2024

A branch campus of Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU) has been established in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, a symbol of the growth of China-Kazakhstan friendship and people-to-people exchanges.

Duan Peng, principal of BLCU stated that the branch campus will play an important role in promoting mutual understanding and exchanges between China and Kazakhstan.

The BLCU Kazakhstan branch is located on the campus of Astana International University within the Astana Expo Park, including a reading room with Chinese language books as well as an exhibition room for Kazakh culture.

Aside from decorations of lanterns and eagles from both countries, the most eye-catching item on the campus is the student ID copy of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev when he was a student at the BLCU in Beijing. It witnessed President Tokayev's student life in China and the valuable China-Kazakhstan friendship.

BLCU and Astana International University signed an agreement in March 2024 to co-build the BLCU Kazakhstan branch campus, Duan told the Global Times in Astana.

Prior to the agreement, the two universities began detailed negotiations regarding cooperation following a memorandum of understanding signed in December 2023, Irsaliev Serik Aztaevich, president of Astana International University, told the Global Times, noting that the two sides reached a consensus after only several months and received effective support from education departments of both countries and Chinese embassy to Kazakhstan.

The BLCU Kazakhstan branch campus is the university's third overseas branch campus following similar sites in Bangkok and Tokyo. The branch campus now is ready to welcome its first batch of 100 students in September this year and will become the test site for a Chinese Proficiency Test.

Over the next five years, the BLCU Kazakhstan branch campus aims to establish itself as a high-level university offering undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs. The goal is to positively impact the entire region. Duan noted that young people in Kazakhstan will have the opportunity to study at the campus, make friends, and become a bridge for cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)