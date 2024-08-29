Universities and colleges nationwide welcome freshmen

On August 19, Peking University welcomes freshmen. (Photo/Peking University)

With a new semester approaching, there's an atmosphere of youthful vigor at colleges and universities across China. Students step onto campus for the first time as university students, full of hopes and dreams, ready to embrace their new college lives.

