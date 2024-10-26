Chinese vice premier meets Tsinghua University advisors

Xinhua) 10:59, October 26, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with representatives of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (Tsinghua SEM) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with representatives of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (Tsinghua SEM) in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China's economic operation is stable overall and making progress, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the country is speeding up the implementation of a package of incremental policies, as it strives to achieve its annual economic and social development targets.

He highlighted the ever-growing development momentum driven by reform and innovation, which serves to promote China's steady and long-term economic development.

China always firmly supports economic globalization and will open its door only wider to the world, according to Ding, who also said that the country is willing to share the fruits of development with the world.

Ding expressed hope that the advisors would continue to actively provide suggestions and support the development of China's economy and education system.

Citing the country's abundant development opportunities, Apple CEO Tim Cook, chair of the advisory board, said that Apple is willing to expand investment in China -- to achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes.

The advisory board of the Tsinghua SEM was founded in October 2000. Comprised of global business executives, business school deans, and renowned scholars, the board aims to help make Tsinghua SEM a world-class school in terms of economics and management, by improving its teaching and research capabilities.

