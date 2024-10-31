Languages

In pics: Beautiful autumn scenery of golden rain trees in Xiamen

(People's Daily Online) 11:12, October 31, 2024
A train passes through golden rain trees in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Golden rain trees (Koelreuteria paniculata) are glowing with their autumn colors, casting a vibrant hue across the cityscape of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province. The rich colors of autumn adorn the parks and roads of the city, crafting a picturesque and romantic autumn scene.


