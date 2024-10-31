We Are China

Autumn harvest in full swing in China

Xinhua) 08:27, October 31, 2024

A harvester works at a late rice field in Changqing Village, Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows farmers airing hawthorns in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows farmers harvesting fresh ginger in Zhongjia Village, Zouping City of east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Dong Naide/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows farmers harvesting rehmannia, a kind of herbal medicine, in Yuanshi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows a harvester working at a rice field in Xinbei District of Changzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)