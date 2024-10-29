Autumn scenery of various areas across China

Xinhua) 08:28, October 29, 2024

Swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows the autumn scenery around a section of the Great Wall at Panjiakou reservoir in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of a park at Wenxian County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 27, 2024 shows the autumn scenery around a section of the Great Wall at Wangzhai Township in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Swans are pictured at a reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 28, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of Xiezi Mountain in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Hao Xincheng/Xinhua)

