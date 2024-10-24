Autumn scenery of Summer Palace in Beijing

Xinhua) 20:59, October 24, 2024

A tourist enjoys the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 24, 2024. The Summer Palace is China's largest imperial park and among the most noted classical gardens in the world. In 1998, it was listed as one of the World Heritage Sites by UNESCO. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

A squirrel is pictured in a tree at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

A tourist enjoys the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery on a sight-seeing boat at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Liu Renqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

A woman in traditional Chinese costume poses for photos at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo by Na Yuqi/Xinhua)

