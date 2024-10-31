We Are China

Tourists enjoy blooming chrysanthemum flowers in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 11:02, October 31, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows tourists enjoying blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows tourists enjoying blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows tourists enjoying blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows tourists enjoying blooming chrysanthemum flowers at a scenic spot in Yangma Town of Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)