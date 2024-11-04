The autumn blossoming of pink flowers bring joy to S China's Guangzhou

People's Daily Online) 14:35, November 04, 2024

Silk floss trees bloom with beautiful flowers. With the breeze blowing, pink petals lightly flutter down like whirling snowflakes in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/South China Agricultural University)

Recently, in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province, silk floss trees are in full blossom. Known as excellent ornamental trees, silk floss trees are also called "beauty trees" because of their beautiful flowers. The blooming season of silk floss trees generally spans across autumn and winter, and the warm climate of Guangzhou extends this flowering period.

The silk floss trees' pink flowers hang from the branches and decorate the streets and alleyways, adding radiance to the cityscape and attracting many citizens and tourists to take photos.

The blooming silk floss trees decorate traditional architecture with elegant charm in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Piao Xinyu)

Visitors capture the beauty of silk floss trees with their cameras in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Piao Xinyu)

On campus, the silk floss trees look especially fresh and attractive under the sunlight in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/South China Agricultural University)

Against the blue sky, the silk floss trees look stunning in Guangzhou city, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/ Ning Yuying)

The silk floss trees and bougainvillea blend together perfectly in Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/ Ning Yuying)

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

