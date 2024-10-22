Colorful bougainvillea flowers blossom in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
|A butterfly sucks nectar from a bougainvillea flower in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
Colorful bougainvillea flowers are currently in full bloom in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, injecting fresh vitality into the coastal city.
Deep purple, pink, orange, white... these are the colors on display at Xingdong Park in Jimei district, Xiamen, where over 1,000 blooming bougainvillea flowers captivate visitors with a breathtaking sight. Within the park, the bougainvillea flowers in their varied hues form a series of unique floral landscapes alongside the greenery, attracting many citizens and tourists to come and enjoy the flowers and the autumn scenery.
Xiamen designated the bougainvillea as its city flower in 1986. Known for its strong vitality and wide adaptability, the flower has a long flowering period and comes in a variety of bright colors. The bougainvillea is widely cultivated across the city.
Photos
