Fashion show showcases colorful ethnic cultures of S China's Guangxi
People present Zhuang ethnic group costume at a fashion show held in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wang Gongxiao)
A fashion show was recently held in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, drawing widespread attention.
At the show, the costumes of 12 ethnic groups who have lived in the region for generations, such as Zhuang, Dong, Miao, Yao, and Mulao ethnic groups, were displayed.
A total of 12 teams representing 12 ethnic groups presented traditional costumes on the stage, showcasing the colorful local ethnic cultures.
The show was staged to celebrate the traditional Sanyuesan festival, which falls on the third day of the third month of the lunar calendar. During the festival, regions across Guangxi always hold a diverse variety of culture and tourism activities, such as singing and throwing embroidered balls.
