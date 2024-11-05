In pics: Shanghai ready for 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:07, November 05, 2024

This photo shows Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Staff members work at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the automobile exhibition area of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2024 shows the automobile exhibition area of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China. The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Staff members debug Xiaoxin, a humanoid robot providing inquiry service at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), and Xiaoxin, a humanoid robot providing inquiry service, are pictured at the media center of the 7th CIIE in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Xiaoxin, a humanoid robot providing inquiry service at the media center for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), welcomes journalists at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

