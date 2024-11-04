New Zealand steps up participation, highlights confidence in CIIE

Xinhua) 13:21, November 04, 2024

WELLINGTON, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Almost 70 New Zealand companies, including Manuka honey exporter Comvita, dairy giant Fonterra, New Zealand's largest red meat exporter Silver Fern Farms and Milk New Zealand Dairy Ltd, will participate in the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be launched on Tuesday.

New Zealand Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay will lead a trade delegation to the annual expo to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

"It's important we continue to invest in this relationship and grow the New Zealand economy by assisting our exporters to sell more," McClay said on Sunday, adding the CIIE will showcase New Zealand's products and service sector to China's growing middle-class.

Among the exhibitors, 27 companies will showcase their products at the "Taste New Zealand" pavilion, organized by the China Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), said NZTE Regional Director for Greater China Andrew White.

The pavilion will feature a diverse range of high-end food and beverages, alongside other unique consumer goods. Some of New Zealand's biggest exporters operating in China will also have their own pavilions, White said.

White highlighted the enthusiasm and high level of interest from New Zealand exporters in participating in the event, which has seen New Zealand's involvement since its inception in 2018.

White expressed confidence in the market, saying as China is New Zealand's largest trading partner and largest export market, the strong relationships and New Zealand's reputation as a reliable and innovative producer continue to create significant opportunities for New Zealand businesses in China.

Platforms like the CIIE are important for New Zealand companies to build connections and promote their products in the rapidly evolving Chinese market, said White.

New Zealand's Manuka honey exporter Comvita hopes to continue to share "the healing power of nature" with more people through the CIIE.

The Chinese market has always been an important part of Comvita's global strategy, and through the CIIE platform, Comvita hopes to show more of its brand story and strength to consumers around the world, Wang Xinru, general manager of Comvita China, told Xinhua.

For the New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, which will participate in the annual event for the seventh consecutive year, the CIIE provides a great opportunity for the New Zealand dairy co-operative owned by thousands of farming families to develop relationships and form partnerships.

"China is an important market for Fonterra. The China market remains a vibrant and dynamic place that offers opportunity for growth," said Teh-han Chow, Fonterra's Greater China CEO.

New Zealand's largest red meat exporter Silver Fern Farms expects to leverage the spill-over effect of the CIIE to enhance its understanding of the China market, said Silver Fern Farms Limited Chief Executive Dan Boulton.

At the CIIE this week, which will mark Silver Fern Farms' seventh consecutive attendance, the company will bring its premium red meat products to Chinese consumers, and deepen cooperation with local partners during this special time, Boulton said.

The chief executive said since Silver Fern Farms first participated in 2018, the CIIE has provided a solid and efficient platform for the company to understand the local market and showcase its products, as well as a bridge for cooperation and exchange within the industry.

Roy van den Hurk, general manager of Theland Global R&D from Milk New Zealand Dairy Ltd., said the CIIE provides a high-level procurement platform, facilitating on-site connections between exhibitors and a strong pool of professional buyers, which greatly enhances supply-demand efficiency. The CIIE's spillover effect also accelerates the rollout of new products.

This is also the second year that Theland has led a group of New Zealand small and medium enterprises to the CIIE, with the number of participating companies increasing from 12 to 21. They hope to share China's growth opportunities and market dividends with more New Zealand enterprises, he said.

