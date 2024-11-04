Main venue for 7th CIIE fully decorated

Xinhua) 11:13, November 04, 2024

A panoramic drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The center has been fully decorated to welcome the upcoming 7th CIIE, which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The center has been fully decorated to welcome the upcoming 7th CIIE, which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. The center has been fully decorated to welcome the upcoming 7th CIIE, which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

