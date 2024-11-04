Preparations for 7th CIIE enter final stage

Xinhua) 10:10, November 04, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations for the 7th CIIE, which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, have entered the final stage. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

