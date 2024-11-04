Shanghai's railway station sets up service area for 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:19, November 04, 2024

A staff member shows the way to a passenger at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024. As the 7th CIIE is approaching, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station has set up a service area for the expo offering various services including ticketing, luggage check-in, etc.

The station also has launched a free shuttle bus route heading for the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for the CIIE exhibitors and related staff members with qualified documents. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A passenger talks to a staff member at an information desk in Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 3, 2024. As the 7th CIIE is approaching, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station has set up a service area for the expo offering various services including ticketing, luggage check-in, etc.

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows a shuttle bus heading for the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) at an exit of Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China. As the 7th CIIE is approaching, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station has set up a service area for the expo offering various services including ticketing, luggage check-in, etc.

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2024 shows a service area for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China. As the 7th CIIE is approaching, Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station has set up a service area for the expo offering various services including ticketing, luggage check-in, etc.

